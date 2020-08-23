BBNaija 2020: Lucy refuses to shower to avoid having sex with Praise after night party 

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Lucy Essien, simply known as Lucy, refused to have her bath after last night’s Saturday night.

This, according to her was for “safeness” as she believed having her bath might make fellow housemate, Praise have sex with her.

Lucy and Praise are rather becoming too close of late, a development that has stirred reactions among viewers of the reality show.

The 30-year-old Lucy, who is undoubtedly one of the liveliest housemates in the Lockdown house, now sleeps in Praise’s bed in recent nights.

Lucy had recently admitted that she is attracted to Praise.

Lucy made this known during her diary session with Tolanibaj who stood in as Big Brother.

In most parts of last night’s party, both housemates were on each other and after the party Lucy was captured sitting on Praise’s laps as they chatted.

Lucy asked Praise, “You think I’m smelling?”

He said “Go and shower though” But Lucy responded, “Nope. For safeness.” Shocked by her response, Praise added, “Wait wait wait, you think if you shower I’ll [we’ll have sex]?”

