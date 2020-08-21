Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Most housemates saw me as a threat, says evicted Kaisha

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Kaisha became the fifth housemate to be evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Lockdown house. The 25-year-old entrepreneur, after been evicted discussed her experiences in the house and plans for the future. Due to her stilted relationship with the housemates, some viewers were surprised that Kaisha managed to scale past the first set of evictions, and how she was saved by the housemates during the second eviction night. Kaisha managed to spend four weeks in the house, which is no small feat.

Kaisha explained that her eviction did not catch her by surprise either because she believed the other BBNaija housemates did not like her. She addressed her first BBNaija Diary Session where she broke down and cried as she complained about the other housemates being fake. She said that her expectations about being in the house were very different from the reality she experienced there. “At a point I was bothered because I wanted to be understood but the housemates didn’t want to understand me.”

At the last party, it seemed as though there was some sort of chemistry between Kaisha and Neo, but she corrected everyone on that score – “Neo was the first person in the house who made an effort to know me, so I likes him, but has no romantic feelings for him,” she said.

Despite being evicted, Kaisha says if she could go back to the house, she would not change anything, but would go on being her usual self. “They can’t stand the heat and they had to let me go… If I had one more week in the house, I would have won the show.” About the housemates she left behind in the BBNaija Lockdown house, Kaisha thinks most of the romantic relationships are not real but are only strategies to win the show. She also said that Erica was choosing Kiddwaya over Laycon because he was more financially buoyant.

