BBNaija 2020: Nengi and Ozo react as Lilo tries to matchmake them

No doubt, the 2020 BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ edition has a lot of eye-candies in the house. From buff-looking guys to the beautifully-endowed ladies, it’s only a matter of time before the romance starts to fill the air. Lilo whose growing friendship with Eric has left tongues wagging both in the house and outside, recently attempted to shift the attention over to Nengi and Ozo; some of the most good-looking people in the house. In a conversation with Eric, Kiddwaya, Nengi and Ozo, Lilo pointed out that Nengi and Ozo would make a fine couple due to their good looks and fairskinned nature.

Kiddwaya agreed, saying they’d make fine babies. For a moment, Nengi and Ozo were quiet. Shortly after, Nengi stood up and announced she was ‘leaving the chat’. Ozo was later seen relaying the conversation to his buddy, Dorathy, and from his tone, he thought it absurd what Lilo said about him and Nengi. Note that Nengi during her bonding session with the housemates revealed she is in a long-distance relationship. Meanwhile, the BBNaija Lockdown housemates seem to be getting along with each other fine, leaving viewers anticipating the drama to come.

Ivory beauty, Nengi, recently emerged as the first Head of House, leaving her fans excited. Twitter user, @AssistantEbukaa, seems to have joined her camp following his recent tweet. It was recently made known that Nengi lost both parents. @AssistantEbukaa in his tweet pointed out the fact that she is an orphan yet she hasn’t been unnecessarily rude and disrespectful so far in the house.

