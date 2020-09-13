BBNaija 2020: Trikytee advises Nengi, Ozo about their relationship

Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee has advised Ozo and Nengi to focus on the game and their goals toward winning the Lockdown season than having a relationship in the house.

Trikytee, on Saturday night, said Nengi and Ozo were always together and separated from other housemates – a move he believed could make other housemates put them up for eviction.

According to Trikytee, they both need to mingle with other housemates.

He also advised Ozo to take his time and heed to Nengi’s advice on their relationship.

“You and Ozo are always together and set yourself aside from the housemates.

“There is time for you to have a relationship. Don’t be in a hurry,” he told Nengi and Ozo.

