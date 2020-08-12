Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: Vee slams Dorathy 

The atmosphere in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 house appears to be getting tense every day.
Just on Tuesday night, Lucy and Erica engaged in a heated argument which had both housemates hurling insults at each other.
The tension has continued as Vee picked on Dorathy for disrespecting housemates including her.
According to Vee, Dorathy is a bith and is picking on Nengi, Brighto and her.
Vee, however, in a conversation with Neo added that she cannot be picked on because she is also a bich and would show herself in the house.
Vee said: “ I think Dorathy is a bith. It’s going to be somebody else soon.
“She wants to pick on Brighto for telling the truth on Sunday and for answering the question he was asked. She picked on Nengi and she’s picking on me, but I can’t be picked on, because I’m a fking bit*h as well!”
The winner of the competition stands to win a staggering N85 million.

