BBNaija 2020: Why I didn’t have sex with Kiddwaya – Erica

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, on Tuesday, said she did not have sex with Kiddwaya because of the camera installed in the house.
Erica, who won the Head of House title, will be spending the week at the HOH lounge with her deputy and love interest, Kiddwaya.
During the workout session at the arena on Tuesday morning, Erica told Tolanibaj that she fought the urge to have sex with Kiddwaya
She said: “I think it is just the physical attraction that makes it hard because we are all over each other all the time.
“Last night, it was so difficult to not have sex. It was so hard I just kept looking at the camera to remind myself where I am. God help me this night.”
Tolanibaj, however, advised her to keep and open mind in the relationship and remember it’s a game.
“This is advice, just have like one leg in and one leg out. l think you just put it at the back of your mind that this is a show, and you don’t want to be holding yourself back except for sex, me I no dey that one. But anything else you can have fun,” she said.

