BBNaija 2020: Why I flouted house rules – Erica

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Erica has revealed that she flouted the house rules because the house would be boring if she kept living by the rules.

This is coming after she was issued a strike by Biggie on Sunday afternoon for whispering in the house and being caught on other occasions speaking in codes.
She was also issued a second one for sleeping in the Head of House room till 3am with Kiddwaya.
However, Erica while having a conversation with her love interest, Kiddwaya and her friend Tolanibaji, said she flouted the rules because she wasn’t perfect.
According to her, if the rules weren’t broken she would have been bored and the house won’t be lovely too.
She further stated that flouting the rules has given viewers outside something to talk about and she believes that everyone now has something to say.
“I can really imagine my best friends voice in my head I’m sure she would be screaming right now, they won’t understand it’s really not easy to be in here.
“I am not perfect and I am bound to make mistakes too.
“But then if I don’t break the rules the house will be boring and I will be bored too.
“You know that always going by the rules can be very boring and the viewers out there won’t have anything to talk about but am sure I have given them something to talk about now,” she said.

