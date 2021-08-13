BBNaija 2021: Maria is only woman that gives him ‘a hard-on’ – Pere confesses

Week three’s Head of House (HOH), Pere Egbi, at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition might be tough on the outside but when it comes to his crush, the revelations keep pouring out. Just hours after declaring his romantic feelings for fellow housemate, Maria Chile Agueze, popularly referred to as Maria dead and gone, the 36-year-old housemate proceeded to declare her his ultimate sexual desire beneath the sheets. “You want to know something, you are the only person I have had a hard on for,” Pere shared. His advances were expectedly turned down by Maria.

Pere who is a qualified nurse and has served in the United States Military for six years, before coming back to Nigeria to pursue a career in real estate on Monday emerge the Head of House for the week. Pere takes over from Boma Akpore who served the house in the second week as he had been made immune from the nomination process for possible evictions. Pere, as expected, immediately picked Maria as Deputy Head of House.

They have the opportunity to share the head of house lounge together and other privileges. Meanwhile, Princess, Emmanuel, Nini, Tega, Arin, Saskay face possible eviction from the show this Sunday. Emmanuel, Saga, and Nini all received three nominations and were all technically up for eviction. Tega received five, Arin received seven, and Princess received eight nominations, securing their place on the chopping block.

