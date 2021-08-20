Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2021: Pere is weird, manipulative, egoistic – Whitemoney

Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Whitemoney has opened up to Big Brother about his altercation with co-housemate Pere. Recall the housemates fell out early Tuesday morning following a whispering game organised by Cross. Some of the housemates including Whitemoney had interpreted Pere’s actions as intimidation and bullying.

Pere had approached WhiteMoney fiercely asking him what question he asked during the game. Mazi, as Whitemoney is fondly called in the House, answered Pere by telling him he didn’t ask a question but answered a question asked by Maria. “Maria asked me who do I think has had sex in this house and I came to meet Angel to ask the same question, I don’t even understand the game yet,” Whitemoney told Pere. Other Housemates who were present at the scene however said it wasn’t necessary for Whitemoney to explain himself since it was a game but he insisted by saying “I have to explain because this is getting out of hands”.

Pere however left the scene saying he won’t let the issue slide. Whitemoney, who was obviously angry, started shouting at the top of his voice saying he cannot be intimidated by Pere. He said: “I can never be intimidated by you, I know you don’t like me. If you wan come at me come at me as a man not through a game wey I no even understand. I know say you get me for mind since I enter this house.

