BBNaija 2021: Reaction as organisers announce ‘kingsize eviction’ today

BBNaija organizers have worked fans into a frenzy of excitement with the latest news that today eviction will record a first of its kind. Early, the official social handles of the show unveiled plans for what has been tagged a ‘Kingsize Eviction’ this coming Sunday.

With no further details announced, fans have turned to speculating how king size the evictions will be, some suggesting that no less than five housemates will exit the reality show on Sunday. Prior to the king size eviction announcement, the eviction pattern has seen twothree housemates exit the show.

The last eviction saw JMK, Sammie and surprisingly Maria exit the show after emerging in the bottom three spot.

This week, 15 housemates of the 17 currently playing for the N90 million grand prize are up for eviction.

Recall that Big Brother announced on Monday that all housemates excluding the heads of house for the week solely depend on the benevolence of their fans to remain in the game.

