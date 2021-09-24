Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2021: Suspense, tears as ‘Shine Ya Eye’ throws more surprises

The intrigues, excitement, suspicion is becoming more intense as Big Brother Naija (Shine Ya Eye) edition gradually draw closer to its climax. It was all about housemate Adeoluwa Okusaga (Saga), when he became inconsolable following the unexplainable disappearance of his sweetheart, Nini. Biggie, the instructive voice behind the show, had on Tuesday directed the 26-yearold model to stay away from the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house for 24 hours. Biggie had also instructed her to ensure nobody knows about the “top secret mission”. Nini, whose real name is Anita Singh, left the house through the games lounge in the middle of the night when none of the housemates was there to take notice. On realising her disappearance from the house on Wednesday, Saga appeared to have gone reclusive and in tears while sitting in the garden after the morning exercise.

This is just as the other housemates were in disarray. The duo seemed to be in an intimate relationship, even though Nini has constantly insisted that she is dating someone outside the house. Last week, Nini also expressed her worries over getting married, saying she is not ready to settle down. “Nobody is more scared of marriage than I am. I’m so scared of marriage.

I don’t know if it’s my mindset because it’s something I’m so scared of. It’s a bold step,” she said. Meanwhile, Saga’s sister sister has expressed her disappointment at people poking fun at his predicament. Adejumo Okusaga, also called out the organisers of the show for exploiting the housemate’s mental health for entertainment. Adejumo took to her Instagram story to express her disappointment at the show organisers.

She wrote: “This actually made me really sad. Giving the Kayvee situation, I never expected @bigbronaija to be this insensitive. People are legit worried. You are playing with people’s mental health for entertainment and sport. Wow!” According to Saga’s friend, his aunt had reached out to him to help get Saga out of the house. Saga’s reaction has left fans of the show with mixed feelings. While some feel sympathy for him, others insist his emotional breakdown is unnecessary seeing as he is in a competition. Saga stands on the brink of possible eviction this Sunday alongside Nini, Whitemoney, Pere, Angel and Queen.

