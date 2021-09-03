Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2021: Tega shares stunning revelation about her deceased dad

Big Brother Naija Season Six housemate, Tega Dominic, has shared a surprising revelation about her family. The Cross River State-born mother of one, in a chat with co-housemate Cross, revealed that her father who passed on early this year was a dedicated clergyman. While detailing the circumstances leading to his demise, Tega revealed that the loss changed her outlook on life and made her more free-spirited. Tega has been trending amid new videos circulating of her in bed with co-housemate Boma. In the wake of the videos, Tega’s husband shared a post on Instagram announcing that he cheated on his wife in their matrimonial home. According to AJ, Tega’s husband, he once cheated on his wife at their matrimonial home.

The Calabar-based businessman brought the shocking revelation to light in a lengthy Instagram post recently. He said the incident broke the bond that existed between them, adding that it took a huge toll on the family. AJ also revealed that the reality TV star once threatened to quit the marriage over his action at the time. “First of all, I love my wife so much. However, I will like to state that our marriage is not perfect just like many other marriages out there.

We are two imperfect people. The past 24 hours has been hell for us as a family,” he wrote. “I have wronged my wife in so many ways but cheating on her was what broke the bond we had as a couple. Before you judge me, please note that I’m not perfect. I’m not the best husband as you all think I am. I cheated on my wife in our matrimonial home.

I am not proud of this. “This mistake has caused so much damage in our marriage to the extent of her threatening to leave our once happy home. In my own little way, I have tried to make amends for everything I have done wrong. “I have tried to support her dreams, to campaign and defend her and also to be a better man. But all these are done in her absence. She doesn’t deserve me. She deserves her happiness and peace of mind.”

