BBNaija 2021: Viewers never got to see the real me –JMK

Last week, BBNaija6 star, Jumoke Adedoyin, popularly known as JMK, exited the ongoing season. For most, her eviction did not come as a shocker for a number of reasons some of which she agrees with. In a recent chat with Saturday Telegraph, the reality star takes fans through her short but worthwhile journey on the buzzing reality show, lessons and plans for the future

How has it been since exiting the house?

Like I’m overwhelmed with the love, the love is amazing and so far it’s been good but exhausting and I’m just starting so I can imagine how even more exhausting it will be but I guess I’m ready. I’ve to be ready, I don’t have a choice, I signed up for this anyway but yes, it’s been amazing and I’m excited to see what is to come.

Did you have any strategy going into the house?

No, I didn’t go to the house with any strategy because you can’t strategise when you don’t even know the people you’re going to meet. It didn’t just make sense to me so I just went as JMK, myself, which to be honest that wasn’t even, you guys didn’t even get like the real JMK. I think you got like 45% to be honest. It was when I was starting to come out of my shell, you know when the ginger don dey start. But that’s life you know. Regardless, it’s good vibes.

What was on your mind going into the house three weeks after the show began?

I am not going to lie I wasn’t really positive about it because I felt like most people already gravitated towards people they loved in the house. I also felt that the older housemates won’t be as welcoming because I would expect that they evicted other people to bring us in. Getting there, I saw what I expected but at the end of the day, it is the game.

Do you think Angel was a threat to some of the ladies in the house?

I guess so. Coming out now and seeing the negative things they had to say about her, I was like Angel didn’t come across to me as threatening or belittling so now realising that they had so much to say a b o u t her, it just shows how people judge you for how you look. I also just got to see the conversation between Maria, Peace and Nini and I always knew Nini used to gossip a lot but I think Angel was just catching cruise.

