BBNaija 2021: Who takes home N90m prize today?

…White Money, Liquorose tipped

The Big Brother Naija season 6 with the theme: ‘Shine Ya Eye’ will officially come to a conclusion today. After 72 days of entertainment and intrigue, Nigerians are looking at the remaining six finalists and how the battle for the N90 million grand prizes is likely to go down today. EDWIN USOBOH writes

The reality show, which kicked of Sunday, July 24, started with 21 housemates. Four more contestants were later added midway into the show, making a total of 25 housemates this season.

The most watched reality show, no doubt, has witnessed a combination of arguments, fights, endurance and of course, romance and has sparked huge excitement among fans and viewers of the reality show. Fans spent a lot of time on social media trying to make sure their favourite housemates emerge victorious today during the live final show.

There were lots of twists, turns, highs and lows throughout the show as each week witnessed eviction of housemates or some being withdraw on health ground.

Fans were left amazed last week, after the organizer of the show asked Pere and Angel to exit the house in what was mistaken for an eviction. This act didn’t go down with fans, who took to social media platforms, threatening to shun the show.

Biggie, the instructive voice behind the show later allowed the pair to make the show’s finale for executing a task titled ‘Double Jeopardy Game’. For the first time ever, this year’s edition witnessed six housemate going through to the final day.

Liquorose

Roseline Afije Omokhoa a.k.a Liquorose is a 26-year-old from Edo State, who has emerged as the second finalist for this BBN season. Liquorose is unarguably one of the outstanding housemate so far due to her personality, which has endeared a lot of people to her.

If you think Liquorose doesn’t stand the chance of winning this season of Big Brother Naija, then you have to reconsider that thought. For obvious reasons, the young lady has been amassing a lot of fans.

We can’t take the fact that being beautiful hasn’t influenced how fans have garnered their love and votes for her. She has survived eviction several times and is only a few steps away from the grand prize.

The Edo State born believes she is the only one who should make you smile.

Her sassiness has definitely proved to be an asset in Biggie’s house. Her journey in the Big Brother house has been one of a kind. She has stayed calm to herself throughout the show and has not been romantically involved with any of the male housemates.

Her closest friend in the house was Emmanuel, who is also in the final. In her journey to the Big Brother Naija season 6 grand finale, Liquorose escaped three evictions and she is one of the favourite to win this year’s show. Interestingly, Liquorose’s social media manager has done a great job in projecting her and building a stronger fan base for her.

Cross

Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo popularly known as Cross, making the final five cannot be described as being lucky.

Rather, it has been because of his die-hard fans who have been voting painstakingly to keep him in the house till the final day. Cross voters can be described as the silent ones as they aren’t loud on social media but the numbers speaks volume of their loyalty towards the ‘Anambra State born’ each time he was up for eviction.

Although he has made it to the final, we think he stands a chance to win. However, considering the other housemates and voting power of their supporters, Cross does not seem to be the strongest that will eventually go home with the grand prize.

It’s simple. Cross hasn’t been put up with these top six in the previous evictions to test his strength.

This doesn’t mean his silent voters aren’t going to go all out to take the grand prize to ‘Abuja. Trust, Cross, he also has plans for the winning prize, according to him: “N90million is a lot of cash. I’m a big fan of my mother and her ministry. If I win this, I’ll support my mother’s ministry because I’ve seen her help a lot of people.”

Emmanuel

Emmanuel Umoh Jr is a 24-yearold from Akwa Ibom. Before BBNaija, he ran his own salon, spa, and fitness centre, and is a model, who currently holds the title for Mr Africa International and was Mr Ideal Nigeria in 2019.

By the fourth week of the show, not many in their wildest imaginations would have believed that Emmanuel would make it to the last six housemates standing. Well, we all know how he went on to become one of the most popular and liked housemates in the show.

He also surprised everyone with the number of votes he got for every time he got nominated for eviction. Probably the luckiest housemate of the show, he was always the head of house or deputy head of house every now and then. Emmanuel’s stay in the house made him a force to reckon with within the house.

This has made him strong and the possibility of him winning even though slim is very, very possible. His camp outside might have voted massively to crown their ‘homeboy’ the winner of the show.

Angel

Angel is perceived as one of, if not the strongest housemate in the final six by a lot of observers.

For every time she was put up for eviction during the show, the numbers she got reflected on how strong she is, making her one of the strongest housemates in the house. With the figures since the beginning of the show, it would be difficult for anyone to rival Angel.

To become the sixth finalist, Angel had to play a game of trucks with Pere after they were both falsely evicted for the show.

Even though it looks like she might walk home with the grand prize on the final day, the possibility of a plot twist is very real. Many will still remember Angel during the introduction of the housemates few weeks back.

She got Nigerians anticipating, was fully energized to have been opportune to be named one of the housemates. She immediately stirred controversy following how plunging the Neckline of her dress exposed her boobs.

Nigerians couldn’t hold their nerves, and took to their social media platforms to express their anger on the level of skin exposure the lady displayed.

She also revealed during the show that she doesn’t care about the number of her sexual partners she has had. “I don’t care about my body counts but it’s between 10 to 20,” she said.

But she has been able to use all that to her advantage during the duration of the reality show and she might just nick the price.

White Money

One of the housemates who won the hearts of fans and viewers of BBNaija from day 1 is Hazel ‘White- Money’ Oyeye Anou. His fanbase has undoubtedly made him one of the favourites to walk away with the ultimate prize. White Money looks like one who was fully prepared and has game plans coming into the show.

This has reflected on the votes he has got every time he was up for eviction. White Money is certainly the most likely housemate to win the show if we check the percentage of votes all the housemates in the final six have got so far.

He has continued to trend on social media more than any other Housemate since the commencement of the show. White Money’s huge prospect has attracted many celebrities to root for his victory. Interestingly, his diehard fans all over social media platforms have been voting painstakingly to keep him till the final day.

The 29-year-old Lagos based businessman and entrepreneur, believes he has a great aura and that his ‘swag speaks for itself’. Even his fellow housemates already considered White Money as the show’s winner.

Speaking recently on the show, Cross said: “We have already put this one (White Money) as the winner of the competition. He has won the competition already. We’re just preparing our mind on who will come second, third, and fourth.”

The question is will White Money go home today with the grand prize of N90m, time will tell.

Pere

If you think Pere doesn’t stand the chance of winning this season of Big Brother Naija, then you have to reconsider that thought

. For obvious reasons, the 36-year-old from Delta State has been amassing a lot of fans. Yes, he has survived eviction several times and is only a few steps away from the grand prize.

Before BBN found him, he was an actor, model, realtor, nurse, and served in the US military for six years.

Pere had always shown that he is a fierce opponent when he entered the BBN house as a wildcard and was never discovered by the other housemates until he was revealed by Ebuka.

Besides his determination, viewers will remember Pere as the housemate whose actions were always sure to get a rise out of social media, no matter what he did, especially his clash with WhiteMoney and short-lived romance with exhousemate Maria Chike.

Pere, who was false evicted from the show, recently joined the list of finalists after an intense game session with Angel where they both had to battle for their spots in the BBN finals.

Like this: Like Loading...