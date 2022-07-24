Body & Soul

BBNaija 2022: Ebuka returns as host for sixth year in a row

Posted on Author with Ifeoma Ononye and Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been announced as host for season seven of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) — making it his sixth consecutive year anchoring the reality TV show. BBNaija took to social media to reveal that the media personality will be reprising his role in its 2022 edition. “The looks, the wit, the fashion and the elegance. The multitalented @Ebuka is bringing it all for #BBNaija season 7. Una dey ready?” it wrote. Ebuka, who participated in BBNaija’s debut season in 2006, has been hosting the show since 2017. This year’s winner of the reality show will go home with a grand prize of 100 million — the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija. N50 million is the cash prize while the other N50 million is an estimation of prizes from the sponsors. The reality show premiered with two opening ceremonies on July 23 and 24. It will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family. This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022. It is understood that over 40,000 people auditioned to be part of the reality show. White Money won last year’s edition of the show. He also took home the grand prize of N90 million.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record   An Australian man found a 25-yearold message in a bottle in a river and found the sender by using social media. Marty Monson, of King Island, said he found the bottle in early January along the Sea Elephant River and posted photos of it and […]
Body & Soul

Esther Ijewere berths with ‘Get Talking with Esthe’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Esther Ijewere, who has carved a niche for herself as a social activist and convener of several developmental projects, has announced her latest engagement, an online show called “Get Talking with Esther”.   The multi-award winning author and columnist said the show is aimed at helping people find their voices and communicate their thoughts, as […]
Body & Soul

G-WorldWide set to tantalize movie lovers with ‘Suga Suga’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kizz Daniel’s former record Label and leading Nigerian 360 entertainment Company G-Worldwide is set to release their debut feature film ‘Suga Suga’ in cinemas nationwide. The film, which was produced by New York Film Academy graduate and budding movie producer, Louiza Williams, was directed by Richard Omos Iboyi and Executively produced by Festus Ehimare (Emperor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica