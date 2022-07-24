BBNaija 2022: Ebuka returns as host for sixth year in a row

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been announced as host for season seven of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) — making it his sixth consecutive year anchoring the reality TV show. BBNaija took to social media to reveal that the media personality will be reprising his role in its 2022 edition. “The looks, the wit, the fashion and the elegance. The multitalented @Ebuka is bringing it all for #BBNaija season 7. Una dey ready?” it wrote. Ebuka, who participated in BBNaija’s debut season in 2006, has been hosting the show since 2017. This year’s winner of the reality show will go home with a grand prize of 100 million — the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija. N50 million is the cash prize while the other N50 million is an estimation of prizes from the sponsors. The reality show premiered with two opening ceremonies on July 23 and 24. It will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family. This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022. It is understood that over 40,000 people auditioned to be part of the reality show. White Money won last year’s edition of the show. He also took home the grand prize of N90 million.

