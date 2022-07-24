BBNaija 2022: Ebuka returns as host for sixth year in a row

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been announced as host for season seven of Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) — making it his sixth consecutive year anchoring the reality TV show. BBNaija took to social media to reveal that the media personality will be reprising his role in its 2022 edition. “The looks, the wit, the fashion and the elegance. The multitalented @Ebuka is bringing it all for #BBNaija season 7. Una dey ready?” it wrote. Ebuka, who participated in BBNaija’s debut season in 2006, has been hosting the show since 2017. This year’s winner of the reality show will go home with a grand prize of 100 million — the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija. N50 million is the cash prize while the other N50 million is an estimation of prizes from the sponsors. The reality show premiered with two opening ceremonies on July 23 and 24. It will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family. This year’s edition of BBNaija will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022. It is understood that over 40,000 people auditioned to be part of the reality show. White Money won last year’s edition of the show. He also took home the grand prize of N90 million.
Related Articles
Message in a bottle found in Australian river after 25 years
225.13-pound ball of human hair breaks Guinness World Record An Australian man found a 25-yearold message in a bottle in a river and found the sender by using social media. Marty Monson, of King Island, said he found the bottle in early January along the Sea Elephant River and posted photos of it and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Esther Ijewere berths with ‘Get Talking with Esthe’
Esther Ijewere, who has carved a niche for herself as a social activist and convener of several developmental projects, has announced her latest engagement, an online show called “Get Talking with Esther”. The multi-award winning author and columnist said the show is aimed at helping people find their voices and communicate their thoughts, as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
G-WorldWide set to tantalize movie lovers with ‘Suga Suga’
Kizz Daniel’s former record Label and leading Nigerian 360 entertainment Company G-Worldwide is set to release their debut feature film ‘Suga Suga’ in cinemas nationwide. The film, which was produced by New York Film Academy graduate and budding movie producer, Louiza Williams, was directed by Richard Omos Iboyi and Executively produced by Festus Ehimare (Emperor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)