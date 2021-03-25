BBNaija 6 winner to take home N90m

The audition date for the sixth edition of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) started yesterdayandwillendonMarch 31. The theme of the edition, which is yet to be announced, however, revealed that the winner of this year’s edition will be going home with the cash prize of N90 million. It was gathered through the official social media platforms of BBNaija that the organisers of the reality show included pivotal details on how prospective candidatescanparticipatein the audition.

The organisers also admonished the followers to stay connected for a pivotal piece of information. The statement reads: “Something BIG is coming! Stay glued to your screens so you don’t miss a beat! Can you guess what it is? Who dey breatheeee? “We’re giving EARLY ACCESS into this year’s #BBNaija Season 6 auditions! All you have to do is stay connected and renew your@DStvNg and @GOtvNg subscriptions to be qualified for this. ARE YOU READY?!”Check out the banner for the 2021 BBNaija audition.”

