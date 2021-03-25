News

BBNaija 6 winner to take home N90m

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The audition date for the sixth edition of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) started yesterdayandwillendonMarch 31. The theme of the edition, which is yet to be announced, however, revealed that the winner of this year’s edition will be going home with the cash prize of N90 million. It was gathered through the official social media platforms of BBNaija that the organisers of the reality show included pivotal details on how prospective candidatescanparticipatein the audition.
The organisers also admonished the followers to stay connected for a pivotal piece of information. The statement reads: “Something BIG is coming! Stay glued to your screens so you don’t miss a beat! Can you guess what it is? Who dey breatheeee? “We’re giving EARLY ACCESS into this year’s #BBNaija Season 6 auditions! All you have to do is stay connected and renew your@DStvNg and @GOtvNg subscriptions to be qualified for this. ARE YOU READY?!”Check out the banner for the 2021 BBNaija audition.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New Zealand ramps up military at border to beat coronavirus outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Brazil’s cases top 3.4m, death toll nears 110,000 New Zealand said it would increase the number of defence personnel at its quarantine facilities and border to beat any further spread of COVID-19, as it reported five new cases in the community on Wednesday. Around 500 more defence personnel will be deployed, taking the total […]
News

Edo 2020: Over 200 ADP members defect to PDP, support Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Barely few weeks to the governorship election in Edo State, scheduled for September 19, the leadership and members of the state chapter of Action Democratic Party (ADP) have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and expressed their support for Governor Godwin Obaseki in his quest for re-election. Through the latest defection, the leadership of […]
News

Rejection of N100m pledge: Soun a genuine, patriotic leader –Group

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, under the auspices of Ogbomoso LAWA, has commended the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, for his exemplary leadership qualities.   The commendation followed the rejection of the N100 million pledge by Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for the repairs, renovation and replacement of properties vandalised during the attack on the monarch’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica