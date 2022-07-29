Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Big Brother Naija season seven housemates Phyna and Amaka are back in the news for disturbing the peace of the level one house. The housemates got into a heated argument on Tuesday night, their second since the show kicked off on Sunday. It would seem that the housemates rub on each other the wrong way as they always are on opposite sides of views and plans.

On Monday, the ladies clashed after Phyna advised Amaka to think less about the strategy of the other housemates. Tuesday’s brawl saw the housemates result to body-shaming and vituperative comments. Meanwhile, level two housemate Bella has reiterated that she has no plans to be friends with co-housemate Chichi. Bella made the revelation during a conversation with Sheggz, Diana, Eloswag, Chomzy and Doyin about the housemate who has unofficially been tagged the trouble of the house. Recall that Bella and Chichi fell out on Monday following a misunderstanding about their Big Brother task.

The heated exchange took a few minutes to cool off with the ladies hurling insults at each other. Meanwhile, in a chat with level one housemates also on Monday, Phyna shared details of her lockdown experience with Chichi. According to the hype woman, the level two housemate was one to be careful with as they constantly had altercations.

 

Our Reporters

