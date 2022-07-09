Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 7 records over 40,000 audition entries

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

For the seventh edition of Nigeria’s biggest television reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), organisers have revealed that this year recorded a ground-breaking 40,000 entries, a new record set for reality shows in Nigeria. Speaking on preparation towards the premiere of the 7th edition, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that this season’s incoming housemates will undergo a psychology evaluation before they come into the house. Some of the other exciting things to expect this season are the pre-COVID – 19 elements, including the Ninjas and the exciting live audience. Also, this year’s winner will be walking home with a total grand prize of N100 million, made of a cash prize of N50m and N50m worth of different items from the sponsors. In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win N1m each in the Fave Lock-In promo. The show will, however, retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija’s website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers. The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages.

 

