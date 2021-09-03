BBNaija: Actress San Grace roots for White Money

Nollywood actress and internet sensation, San Grace is seriously rooting for Big Brother Naija housemate Hazel Oyeye Onou, popularly known as White Money. San Grace, who seems to be enjoying the content being served by Whtemoney, declared that she is madly in love with the Enugu-born entertainer and she is ready to do everything and anything to make sure he wins the grand prize of N90m.

The movie star’s sharing a video on her verified Instagram handle, she urged fans to vote for him and also promise to give White Money the N90 million peradventure he doesn’t win the money. “Everything Pere is doing to bring White Money down, the lies, the hate is just making me fall in love with White Money more, I can do anything for him, there’s nothing I can’t do right now for him. “We all know White Money is coming back with the money and I am routing for him. But peradventure he didn’t win that 90m, I going to give him that 90m and not just the money, I am ready to give him my virginity.

“Everybody that knows San Grace know I am a virgin, but I have decided I given White Money my virginity, he is everything I want in a man and I am madly in love with him. “Yes, I am virgin, but I have divine knowledge of sex, I am going to f**k him blissfully. I am sure he has never fuck a virgin, I am going to take him to cloud 9.” “I am praying for him and also read to give people money to pray for him.

I am very reach, richer than those who show up on Instagram. I have got cars, I live in a mansion. But, I am a very modest person, I don’t show off my wealth online,” the actress said. The actress has just joined a long list of Nollywood stars, the likes of Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpotha, Destiny Etiko and Yul Edochie, have also declared their support for him since the show commenced.

