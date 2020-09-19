BBNaija: Angry fans chide TBoss over comment against Nengi

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tokunbo Idowu (aka TBoss) come under intense fire on Thursday for a recent BBN commentary. TBoss had shared a congratulatory message to Ozo on winning a car earlier on in the day during one of the housemates’ sponsored tasks. She, however, added a snide comment which fans believe to be targeted at Nengi. Going by Twitter reactions, fans of the Lockdown housemate found the comment out of place especially from the reality star and have since taken to Twitter to share their unfiltered opinion. “The same TBoss that ‘led’Miyonse all the way to Jericho is talking? Someone that almost made this boy die from heartbreak and ended up NOMINATING him for possible eviction? PLEASE DKM. #bbnaija” tweeted a fan.
