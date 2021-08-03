BBNaija: Beatrice, Niyi, White Money, Yerins and Yousef up for eviction

Edwin Usoboh

Beatrice, White Money, Yousef, Yerins and Niyi have been nominated for possible eviction from the 6th edition of the BBNaija reality TV show, ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

On Monday, Biggie, the instructive voice behind the show, invited Maria and Pere — the wildcards — into the diary room to nominate four housemates each for possible eviction.

During the diary room session, Maria nominated Beatrice, Yerins, Jaypaul and White Money for possible eviction.

On his part, Pere picked Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and White Money.

After the duo’s nomination, Biggie had named Beatrice, White Money, Jaypaul, Yerins and Niyi as housemates up for possible eviction in the first live nomination in this year’s edition.

But in a dramatic twist, Biggie asked Boma, the new head of house (HoH), to replace one of the nominated housemates with any other person not up for eviction — using his “veto power.”

Boma thereafter replaced Jaypaul with Yousef as his preferred choice.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, then announced that at least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted from the show next Sunday.

Boma had earlier picked Jackie B as the deputy HoH. The pair were exempted from the nomination for this week’s eviction.

Voting is now officially open on the Africa Magic website, mobile site and via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps and will close Thursday at 9pm WAT. Viewers will get 100 votes on the website and mobile site while DStv and GOtv customers with an active subscription will get even more with Awoof Voting.

Winner of this year’s edition of the show is expected to win the grand prize of N90 million.

Abeg is the headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 6, and the associate sponsor is Patricia.

