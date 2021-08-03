Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Beatrice, Niyi, White Money, Yerins and Yousef up for eviction

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Edwin Usoboh

Beatrice, White Money, Yousef, Yerins and Niyi have been nominated for possible eviction from the 6th edition of the BBNaija reality TV show, ‘Shine Ya Eye’.

On Monday, Biggie, the instructive voice behind the show, invited Maria and Pere — the wildcards — into the diary room to nominate four housemates each for possible eviction.

During the diary room session, Maria nominated Beatrice, Yerins, Jaypaul and White Money for possible eviction.

On his part, Pere picked Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and White Money.

After the duo’s nomination, Biggie had named Beatrice, White Money, Jaypaul, Yerins and Niyi as housemates up for possible eviction in the first live nomination in this year’s edition.

But in a dramatic twist, Biggie asked Boma, the new head of house (HoH), to replace one of the nominated housemates with any other person not up for eviction — using his “veto power.”

Boma thereafter replaced Jaypaul with Yousef as his preferred choice.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host, then announced that at least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted from the show next Sunday.

Boma had earlier picked Jackie B as the deputy HoH. The pair were exempted from the nomination for this week’s eviction.

Voting is now officially open on the Africa Magic website, mobile site and via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps and will close Thursday at 9pm WAT. Viewers will get 100 votes on the website and mobile site while DStv and GOtv customers with an active subscription will get even more with Awoof Voting.

Winner of this year’s edition of the show is expected to win the grand prize of N90 million.

Abeg is the headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 6, and the associate sponsor is Patricia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Richard Donner: Superman, Goonies director dies aged 91

Posted on Author Reporter

  Richard Donner, the Hollywood director whose films included Superman and The Goonies, has died aged 91. He passed away on Monday, his wife, the film producer Lauren Shuler Donner, told Deadline. His first major break came with 1976’s The Omen, and later produced Free Willy and The Lost Boys, reports the BBC. Steven Spielberg, who […]
Arts & Entertainments

Sex therapist, Sharon Anene, friends surprise Denrele with Lexus SUV on birthday

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ifeoma Ononye Vivacious, eccentric television star, Denrele Edun is presently over the moon as he was gifted a Lexus SUV worth 10million by Sharon Ifeoma Anene and friends on his birthday. Denrele turned 40 today (June 13) 2021 and was blown away by the vehicle  he was gifted. In the pictures and videos that […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bond star, Daniel Craig, loses dad

Posted on Author Reporter

  Daniel Craig’s dad Tim Craig has passed away at the age of 77. The James Bond star was left “heartbroken” as his lookalike dad lost his battle to liver cancer on Thursday last week. Tim leaves behind his wife Kirsty, with whom he lived near Oswestry in Shropshire, as well as children Daniel, 52, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica