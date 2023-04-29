Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Beauty Tukura Reveals How She Caught Her Boyfriend Naked With Another Girl

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Beauty Tukura, has disclosed that she had once caught her boyfriend with another girl naked.

The reality TV star said this during the latest episode of the Doyin’s Corner audiovisual podcast where she featured as a guest.

According to her, she had been suspecting her boyfriend was cheating on her before it eventually happened.

Speaking on the programme, she said, “I have actually walked in on my boyfriend and a girl naked in bed before. Let me even burst your head, they were sleeping.

“The thing is, I was already suspecting him and her. I mean, at the time when I saw them, they were even asleep. They’ve already had sex.

“I saw his boxers on the floor. I stood at the door for like five/ten minutes. I’m so dramatic. I turned the mood light into normal light, but they didn’t notice.

“I turned it off again, they still didn’t notice. I was just looking at them. Then I called his name, this nigga actually woke up.

“He saw me and went back to sleep. I could swear that he did not believe. This thing I’m telling you is a real story.”

Mariam Adebukola

