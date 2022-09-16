Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Bella begs Biggie after clash with Phyna

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Bella Okagbue, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven housemate, has pleaded with Biggie for more food in the house. She appealed to Biggie — the instructive voice behind the show — during her diary session.

Big Brother had asked for her opinion on the recent confrontations in the house over food. Replying Biggie, Bella said: “Big Brother, I feel like you just need to give us a lot of food so that we stop having disagreements about food because I don’t understand what’s going on. In this house, even when you say you will not talk about food, they’ll talk about food. “Food is important, we need it to survive, so it is actually bound to happen. When you have like 19 housemates with little amount of food, it is bound to happen. “I don’t know what is happening on Big Brother but I think you should provide more for us so that we will have excess food so that the food conversations will stop coming up.” Over the past few weeks, there have been a series of arguments between the housemates over food. Bella recently had an altercation with Phyna over Eloswag and Chomzy’s pre-eviction food. She also engaged in a heated clash with Rachel over the same issue.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Five housemates evicted

Posted on Author Reporter

Adeniyi Oluwalonimi   Big Brother has evicted five of the housemates. Those that left the house during the live show on Sunday evening were: Queen, Nini, Saga, Angel and Pere. They were up for eviction this week alongside Whitemoney. With the ouster of the five, those remaining in the house and still in the hunt […]
Arts & Entertainments

Council of Pan-African Writers’ Association appoints Okediran Secretary-General 

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme 

The Interim President of Pan-African Writers’ Association (PAWA) and Chairman of the PAWA Council, Emeritus Professor Femi Osofisan, has announced the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran of Nigeria as the Secretary-General of PAWA. The association stated this in a release signed by its Steering Committee Chairman, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng. Dr. Okediran succeeds Professor Atukwei Okai, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fans react as Headies disqualifies Portable

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

There have been mixed reactions and social media banters since organisers of the Headies Awards disqualified singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, from its 15th edition scheduled to hold later this year. The organisers cited a claim that he’s the founder of One million Boys, a suspected cult group in Lagos, as another ground for disqualification. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica