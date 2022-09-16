BBNaija: Bella begs Biggie after clash with Phyna

Bella Okagbue, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven housemate, has pleaded with Biggie for more food in the house. She appealed to Biggie — the instructive voice behind the show — during her diary session.

Big Brother had asked for her opinion on the recent confrontations in the house over food. Replying Biggie, Bella said: “Big Brother, I feel like you just need to give us a lot of food so that we stop having disagreements about food because I don’t understand what’s going on. In this house, even when you say you will not talk about food, they’ll talk about food. “Food is important, we need it to survive, so it is actually bound to happen. When you have like 19 housemates with little amount of food, it is bound to happen. “I don’t know what is happening on Big Brother but I think you should provide more for us so that we will have excess food so that the food conversations will stop coming up.” Over the past few weeks, there have been a series of arguments between the housemates over food. Bella recently had an altercation with Phyna over Eloswag and Chomzy’s pre-eviction food. She also engaged in a heated clash with Rachel over the same issue.

