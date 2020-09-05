BBNaija: Benue varsity graduate carves Kiddwaya’s name on his head

A Benue State University graduate identified as Krayzietee Atu has got Kiddwaya’s name carved on his head. The ardent fan, who boasted that he has been voraciously voting for the housemate as “airtime is not a problem” showed off his new haircut with ‘Waya gang’ carved on it.

“Don’t look at my face, look at the name on my head. Vote Kiddwaya #wayademgang”, he posted on his Facebook page with the name Krayzietee Atu on Thursday. Many social media users have since pointed out the perceived irre- sponsibility of the man who identifies as a graduate of Economics from Benue State University.

“You no supposed take care of your life. Na person wey him papa get money like mad you dey stan” read one of the comments on the post in pidgin. 27-year-old Kiddwaya, full name, Terseer Waya, is up for possible eviction this week on the reality TV show, alongside fellow contenders for the N85 Million cash prize, Laycon, Trikytee, Nengi, and Lucy.

