Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Benue varsity graduate carves Kiddwaya’s name on his head

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A Benue State University graduate identified as Krayzietee Atu has got Kiddwaya’s name carved on his head. The ardent fan, who boasted that he has been voraciously voting for the housemate as “airtime is not a problem” showed off his new haircut with ‘Waya gang’ carved on it.

“Don’t look at my face, look at the name on my head. Vote Kiddwaya #wayademgang”, he posted on his Facebook page with the name Krayzietee Atu on Thursday. Many social media users have since pointed out the perceived irre- sponsibility of the man who identifies as a graduate of Economics from Benue State University.

“You no supposed take care of your life. Na person wey him papa get money like mad you dey stan” read one of the comments on the post in pidgin. 27-year-old Kiddwaya, full name, Terseer Waya, is up for possible eviction this week on the reality TV show, alongside fellow contenders for the N85 Million cash prize, Laycon, Trikytee, Nengi, and Lucy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

New Telenovela, The Heiress, debuts on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pay-tv platform, StarTimes has introduced new telenovela, The Heiress, to the delight of its subscribers. This is coming after the success of other telenovela series like Asintado, Blood Sisters and The General’s daughter on Novela E Plus Channel.   With several twists and turns, The Heiress, a blockbuster Filipino telenovela series, shares a theme message […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naira Marley redeems N1m pledge to Jude Chukwuka for singing ‘Mafo’

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Naira Marley, a singer, has redeemed his pledge of N1 million to Jude Chukwuka, a veteran actor, who performed a karaoke version of ‘Mafo‘, a popular track of his. The singer had earlier asked fans to unravel the actor’s identity after a video of Chukwuma performing the song caught his attention. “I’ve got 1million Naira […]
Arts & Entertainments

Entertainment is Nigeria’s next big money spinner, says MC Makopolo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Popular award winning comedian, MC Makopolo has stated that the next Nigerian oil well is the entertainment industry. The rib-cracker, now known as ‘King Of Pranks’, is of the opinion that although Nigeria’s economy is not totally favourable to those in Showbiz, but there are prospectives of a better tomorrow. “I wouldn’t say Nigeria’s economy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: