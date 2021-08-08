Body & Soul

BBNaija: Blessing Okoro pledges to support Angel for humanity sake

Popular sex therapist Blessing Okoro has pledged her support to housemate Angel in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

 

The relationship expert disclosed in her Instagram post that Angel’s story is deep and it is a part of what she stands for.

Although she also said that she once lived in denial about supporting the housemate but somehow she feels Angel needs love and support.

 

She wrote: “I am trying so hard to live in denial, but my spirit, my soul keeps drawing me to her. I feel she needs all the love and support she can get. Her story is deep and part of what I stand for. I will have to look beyond her personality and see her beautiful heart and soul.

 

“Hummmmmmmmm. I think I will root for Angel, because of humanity and her story will tell so many stories untold. Let me keep processing it and getting my weapon ready, she is a strong personality and na war we go fight.

I like Angel but I am still denying it. But, I think she will be a strong voice to mental health outside the big brother house. I see potential, I see a strong voice. I see a fearless woman who just need a little guide,” Okoro wrote.

Angel, one of the controversial housemate in BBNaija season 6 ‘Shine Ya E y e ’ edition, says she has been through a lot of struggles and feels responsible for all the bad things that have happened to her loved ones.

“I’m crying because I’m just 21-year-old and so many adults haven’t been through what I’ve been through,” she said.

