BBNAIJA: Can Laycon break reality TV show music artiste jinx?

Quizzed by show host, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu about how he feels just few minutes after he was announced winner of the fifth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV Show, Laycon said: “I just came here to promote my music.”

It seems like a sentiment driven by the ecstasy of owning the N85 million prize that comes with being announced winner but it could actually have been the reality. Born in 1993, the 26-year-old rapper was a fan favourite all through the season except for the moment he stepped into the house with his light bulb attire that got tongues wagging as expected.

While in the house, he strategically or by sheer impulse repeatedly continue to remind viewers that he is a music artiste with his wonderful solo rap battles and a quantum display of an appreciable understanding of the world of music.

As he did that, so did the streaming numbers of his songs especially the EP ‘Who is Laycon?’ released earlier in the year, soar on streaming platforms. Even Big Brother, the mysterious yet tintinnabulating voice that powers the show praised his musical prowess.

However, how well this recognition for the refined ingenuity of his talent and the applause that comes with that, will go in establishing him as a top music artiste in Nigeria, is a polarizing point of concern. According to Talent Manager, Osai Thomas, the founder of iManage Africa, a talent management company based in Lagos, “there is no doubt, Laycon is talented. He has the flow; the lines are solid as a rapper but will all of that translate to super success for him now that the show is over. I’m not sure about that!” Thomas isn’t being negative or as industry insiders would like to put it, exuding bad energy.

His submission might perhaps be based on a careful observation of trends about stars churned out of reality TV shows. Since it made its return in 2017 after an eleven years hiatus, Big Brother, has provided a platform for a number of music artistes.

Prominent among them are Uriel, Marvis, Efe, Bisola and Jon Ogah from the second season. K.Brule, Rico Swavey and Teddy A also featured on the third season in 2018 as music artistes. Avala from the 2018 season is also a music artiste.

It is a fact that none of these ex-housemates – some of them including Jon Ogah, Efe, Bisola, ostensibly talented – can boast of being on the first three tiers of successful music stars in Nigeria. And it’s not a Big Brother thing, it’s a reality TV show thing.

Over the world, it has been incredibly difficult to make a successful career out of an art like music just because you are popular. It’s tougher when you gained that popularity, notoriety or admiration off a reality TV show.

Kim Kardashian and her failed experiment with music is a classic example. Known to be famous for simply being famous, at the height of her notoriety in 2011, she released the song, ‘Jam (Turn It Up)’. Not only did the song tanked, it went on to establish the fact that you can’t dabble into music just because you’re famous.

The track was panned by critics. Jim Farber, writing for the Daily News, called the song a “dead-brained piece of generic dance music, without a single distinguishing feature” and suggested that the single made Kardashian the “worst singer in the reality TV universe.”

Even Kim K herself would go on record to note that making the song was her biggest regret. So, it’s not just about being famous. There’s more to it. And it all boils down to the structure of these reality TV shows.

Shows like Big Brother Naija are not designed as a talent discovery show. It is more concerned about projecting the dynamics of interpersonal relations between contestants on the show and markets itself as such. Hence, the projection of a contestant’s art might reflect and viewers of the show might be able to see through but that isn’t the focal point.

On his part, Mr. Emmanuel Adeniran, a counselling psychologist, said this helps in making sense of this. He’s as much of a medic as he is invested in the Nigerian entertainment space. Adeniran said: “What you’ll need to understand is the show markets itself to the psychology of the people.

“The primary focus of the reality TV show is about the personality of the contestants. In your mind, regardless of how talented the person is, what you’ll be seeing on your TV is a contestant not an artistic person.

If you are able to divert people’s attention to your music like Laycon did, it’s only added advantage.” Corroborating him, Alfred Johnson, a brand strategist noted that; “that is why you see that we have at peep into Laycon’s life on the show beyond the music. We got to see how he interacts with people when he is emotional. His words, his choices and display of intelligence. “It goes beyond the music.

The task then will be shedding off what viewers of the show sees him as beyond the music and remarketing himself to reflect his musical brand and identity devoid of tags from the reality show.”

In a recent Saturday Telegraph chat with fellow ex-housemate, Eric Oshiokhai, he noted that this exactly is what he plans to do as well. He said: “Being on a reality TV show, people think they know you. So, the things that they know you with on the show is what they’ll like to identify you with after the show.

So, I’ve been trying to build the brand and let more people know what I’m about basically; the part of me that they didn’t see in the house.” Given that Laycon is incredibly talented as observed in his robust discography – in the space of three to four years, he’s released 4 EPs – you want to be hopeful that he runs away with the buzz that Big Brother has availed him and becomes another addition to the elite league of music artistes in the country. But the biggest challenge for him will come from the fans who have elevated him on the social strata as a person without consideration for his art. It is a challenge which most of the music-oriented ex-housemates faced.

They are pressured to tap into the depth of their art and give the fans a hit record. In the word of iManage’s Osai Thomas, it’s daunting. “The expectation is high. It didn’t help that he won the show. More eyes are on him and they are expecting that anything he drops now will bang but as someone who has worked as an A&R on many music projects, I know that there is no formula to making hits. Of course, people will listen but if it’s subpar, it will only be a matter of time before they bunch with the other ex-housemates who are into music.

He has to work!” Laycon has the potential to become the first true music superstar who was afforded the fame and the platform to spring into greatness off Big Brother Naija. He has the talent base to pull it off but it goes beyond being talented. Talent has to be deployed; that too strategically. He needs to ease himself out of the pomp that comes with wining the show. Nigerians are very choosy in their taste of music.

That they voted for you en masse to win the show does not translate to showing a great deal of affection for your music unless the music is good. “He needs to understand that he can’t afford to make mistake or experiment with the music.

It can go awry. Right now, he’s a star and people will receive his music as such. They expect him to deliver on a Wizkid or Davido level. He’s a rapper, so let’s say on a M.I level. This stardom can be much of a blessing and it could be a curse”, says music journalist, Tunde Adetayo. Laycon needs to work and he needs a team to pull this off. A team of like-minded people who are heavily invested in his craft; not those who are only willing to ride on the wave of his win and push something for themselves.

This is the time to go back to the recording booth and spit some fierce bars. As Adeniran puts it, “if he sheds the identity of being a reality show contestant, exert as much creative energy in producing impressive songs, get the right team who can scale up his business, he has the talent, he might just establish himself as the biggest ex-housemate that has gone mainstream and did well at it. A true superstar!”

