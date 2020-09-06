BBNaija disqualification: Uti apologises for Erica

TV host, Uti Nwachukwu has apologised for Erica’s behaviour which led to her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday.

Erica was disqualified for breaking several house rules which included disrespect for the Head of House position which she was occupying and provoking a fellow housemate, among other things.

The 26-year-old had a disagreement with Laycon over comments about her making attempts to kiss him while she was under the influence of alcohol. An incident which she claimed ignorace of.

Erica then said some really hurtful words towards Laycon.

But Uti, 2010 Big Brother winner, while tendering the apology stated that her actions left him and her fans with broken hearts that they could literally taste.

He applauded Laycon for for not also reacting emotionally, as the situation could have been worse and ended up being a violent altercation.

He then apologised to Laycon , Prince and their Fans for all Erica said and did.

Here is his post on Instagram:

“Last night was one night we would never forget from #bbnaija2020

We witnessed with broken hearts as our favourite said some really hurtful words towards Laycon and subsequently Prince.

The shock the awe and the broken hearts were so much that you could literally taste it 💔

Ah babe, you no try at all😞.

Laycon thank you for not also reacting emotionally. It could have been worse and ended up being a violent altercation. Welldone bro👏🏾

Prince, Welldone Also. RESPECT🙌🏾

There’s a popular saying that you beat with one hand and draw close with another.

We have beaten. Now it’s time to draw close.

THIS IS IN NO WAY JUSTIFYING what happened but just to say PLEASE FORGIVE🙏🏾🙏🏾

That being said. She has apologised 🙏🏾.

We are also apologising and taking full responsibility

This is not a campaign..

just to genuinely apologise to Laycon , Prince and their Fans for all she said and did last night.

To err is human and to forgive is divine.

Yes some words were harsh and can’t be taken back , but I ask you to please find in in your hearts to forgive Her ❤️.

Baba God forgives us everytime we backslide and come back to pray for forgiveness. Like Jesus said. We should forgive 70X70 times. Biko🙏🏾

This has been eye opening for all of us and I’d want us to use this as a means of learning our own personal life’s lessons

We should all seek and learn emotional intelligence in a bid to control our emotions inebriated or not.

Whatever happens from here on, we can only promise to be empathetic considerate and compassionate

Oddly, this Reminds me of my time in the BBA3 house where I got emotional and trashed the BBA on live tv when Lucille was evicted 🤦🏾‍♂️ lol.

Yep the next week I was voted out.

I leaned my lessons and

God gave me a second chance in 2010. And the rest as we know is history

To every remorseful flawed person out there: The universe has its way of moulding and sharpening our character.

So whatever happens in our lives, mistakes Flaws and all,

ITS ALL PART OF THE PROCESS. 🙏🏾🙏🏾

Elites Icons and Royal Armies please let’s extend the olive branch to each other and act with ❤️❤️🙏🏾

