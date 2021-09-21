BBNaija: Emmanuel Wins Ultimate Veto Power In New Twist

Adeniyi Oluwalonimi

All BBNaija housemates are up for eviction except Emmanuel, Liquorose and Cross, after Emmanuelnwon the first of its kind ultimate veto power game, a new twist introduced by Big Brother.

This twist is known as the ultimate veto power, which was introduced on Monday, day 58 of the show and beginning of the penultimate final week.

The game first ended as a tie between Cross and Emmanuel but Emmanuel eventually triumphed after he emerged winner in another game Biggie introduced.

Emmanuel’s win comes with immunity and a spot in the grand finale. The veto power allowed him to nominate the week’s Head of House and Deputy.

Emmanuel nominated Liquorose as HoH. He also selected Cross as the deputy HoH for the week.

Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season is coming to an end, a new twist was introduced in place of the Head of House games.

