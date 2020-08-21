BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya are cute together – Mike

Every day, viewers of the Big Brother Naija show take to their various social media pages to share their views about the Lockdown housemates. While everyone has housemates that they support, they also have those that they admire. This is no different for 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate Mike Edwards. Although he has not openly spoken on his favourite housemate, the expectant father share how he feels about Erica and Kiddwaya. According to him, the Lockdown housemates look cute together.

As usual, Nigerians took to his comment section to react to his tweet. Both fans of the housemates and those who just like their relationship had something to say about Mike’s tweet. A Twitter user with the handle @DanielRegha said: “Fact is #BBNaija Kiddwaya brings the best in Erica while Erica gives him peace of mind; they complement each other.

Those within & outside the house trying to tarnish their reputation will only badmouth them with no results. I love the way they always lookout for each other…” Another user @commfy also agreed with Mike and said: “True. As an iCON, I even like them together… I blush when I see/watch them. They should just leave Laycon out of their gutter mouth and focus on their ship.️” Meanwhile, Kiddwaya had earlier said that none of the housemates can compare to his net worth. The current Head of House had a conversation with his love partner Erica and he revealed why most of the things the other housemates do to him do not affect him.

