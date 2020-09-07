News

BBNaija: Erica disqualified from BBnaija lockdown house, Lucy evicted

For breaking the house rules, Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, was yesterday disqualified from the ‘Lockdown House’. She was found guilty of repeatedly breaking the rules of the house set by Big Brother. Erica got her third and final Strike in the game and was immediately disqualified from the #BBNaija House. Meanwhile, it was destination time for another Housemate, Lucy, as she was evicted from the House.

 

This did not come as a surprise to viewers and followers of the reality TV show as Erica caused drama on Saturday night and broke several house rules, which gained her third strike and disqualification. It would be recalled that Erica rained insults at Laycon for claiming she tried to kiss him severally. She had also threatened to kill Laycon outside the house.

 

The 26-year-old actress and model, whose full name  is Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim, blamed her parents and mental health for the Saturday’s night outburst. Biggie played the video on Sunday night, and highlighted all the rules she broke due to her outbursts on Saturday night. He queried her for pouring water on the bed and denying Prince access to the head of house lounge.

 

“Your action demonstrated disrespect for Biggie house rules despite the responsibility as Head of house to lead by example,” Biggie said. Erica was also queried for peeping through the camera window and trying to engage with the production team which is against the house rules.

 

As the Head of house, Erica also threatened to kill fellow housemate, Laycon, outside the house. Meanwhile, the suspense and intrigues continues as her fellow Housemates, Neo and Vee, on Sunday, received a strong warning from Biggie.

 

Neo was issued his final warning for obstructing Vee on Saturday night while she tried to leave the room. According to Biggie, obstructing a housemate and denying her freedom within the big brother house is against the Big Brother rules. “Your actions were out of line and infringement of the house rules.

 

There was a disagreement between Vee and yourself. Vee clearly chose to leave the room and you denied her that choice. “Your action provoked Vee. You have been issued a strong and final warning,” Biggie said. Vee was, however, warned for dragging Neo’s shirt.

