BBNaija Lockdown: Erica disqualified for multiple infringements of house rules

… Lucy evicted from reality show

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has been disqualified from the show following multiple infringements of Big Brother’s rules which earned her a third strike.
Big Brother announced the disqualification on Sunday after playing several clips of Erica clearly breaking the rules for the housemates and viewers to see.
On Saturday night after the weekly party, Erica had gone on a tirade hurling insults at and goading fellow housemate Laycon who she had accused of lying against her. The tirade went on for hours in spite of interventions by other housemates.
And it didn’t end there. Erica, who was the Head of House this week, went on to kick her deputy HoH, Prince out of the Head of House lounge for refusing to take her side in her dispute with Laycon. She poured water on Prince’s side of the bed to prevent him from sleeping there.
Last but certainly not the least, she peeked into the production room – an action which is greatly frowned upon by Big Brother as any sort of interaction with the production crew by the housemates is prohibited.
Before now, Erica had received two strikes; one for whispering and the other for disrespecting Big Brother by flicking her middle finger at the camera. And as has been the rule in the Big Brother Naija game, three strikes automatically earns a housemate a disqualification from the game.
The disqualification makes Erica the first housemate to be disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.
Meanwhile, Lucy Essien, 30, has been evicted from the ‘Lockdown’ house.
She was evicted during the Sunday live eviction show.
Lucy was earlier put up for eviction alongside Kiddwaya, Vee, Trikytee, Laycon and Nengi by other housemates.
However, she got the lowest votes from the viewers and was evicted from the Lockdown house.

