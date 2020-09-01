BBNaija: Erica emerges HoH again as 6 housemates up for possible eviction

Ngozi ‘Erica’ Nlewedim has emerged the seventh head of house (HoH) at the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

The 26-year-old actress cum commercial model from Imo state saw off competition from other housemates after securing the highest points during a keenly contested game on Monday.

She, thereafter, picked Nelson Enwerem Prince, fellow housemate, as deputy HoH.

This makes it the second time Erica will emerge HoH at the ‘Lockdown’ house.

It is also the second time Prince will become deputy, having served in that capacity when Lucy was the HoH.

The development comes at about the same time when Biggie, the instructive voice behind the show’s screen, announced that six housemates are up for possible eviction.

Shortly after the HoH challenge, Biggie had called each of the housemates into the diary room to nominate two of their colleagues for possible eviction with those with highest mentions consequently enlisted.

At the end of the exercise, Vee, Lucy, Laycon, Nengi, Tricky Tee and Kiddwaya were listed as housemates up for possible eviction.

On Sunday, the show’s organiser had disclosed that there would be new twists in the voting pattern which had hitherto been used to evict housemates since the commencement of the season five.

“In another season 5 twist, Big Brother has introduced a change in the voting system. From tonight’s Sunday night live eviction show henceforth, the ‘Lockdown’ housemates will no longer vote for the housemate (s) for possible eviction from the four who polled the least votes,” it wrote in a blog post.

“This change will no doubt have far-reaching consequences as housemates will no longer be able to influence who goes and who stays in Biggie’s House.”

Like this: Like Loading...