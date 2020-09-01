Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Erica emerges HoH again as 6 housemates up for possible eviction

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Ngozi ‘Erica’ Nlewedim has emerged the seventh head of house (HoH) at the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.
The 26-year-old actress cum commercial model from Imo state saw off competition from other housemates after securing the highest points during a keenly contested game on Monday.
She, thereafter, picked Nelson Enwerem Prince, fellow housemate, as deputy HoH.
This makes it the second time Erica will emerge HoH at the ‘Lockdown’ house.
It is also the second time Prince will become deputy, having served in that capacity when Lucy was the HoH.
The development comes at about the same time when Biggie, the instructive voice behind the show’s screen, announced that six housemates are up for possible eviction.
Shortly after the HoH challenge, Biggie had called each of the housemates into the diary room to nominate two of their colleagues for possible eviction with those with highest mentions consequently enlisted.
At the end of the exercise, Vee, Lucy, Laycon, Nengi, Tricky Tee and Kiddwaya were listed as housemates up for possible eviction.
On Sunday, the show’s organiser had disclosed that there would be new twists in the voting pattern which had hitherto been used to evict housemates since the commencement of the season five.
“In another season 5 twist, Big Brother has introduced a change in the voting system. From tonight’s Sunday night live eviction show henceforth, the ‘Lockdown’ housemates will no longer vote for the housemate (s) for possible eviction from the four who polled the least votes,” it wrote in a blog post.
“This change will no doubt have far-reaching consequences as housemates will no longer be able to influence who goes and who stays in Biggie’s House.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ogaga Sakapide: How I arranged Chike’s classic album, ‘Boo of the Booless’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top notch Nigerian music critic, A&R Executive, Ogaga Sakapide, who has worked with top Nigerian music stars and recently a part of fast rising music sensation, Chike’s debut album, ‘Boo of the Booless”, has shared his experience putting the body of work together. “To be honest, Chike did the heavy lifting which is writing and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of talk show host, Ellen, mounts  

Posted on Author Reporter

Actress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to step down following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set. De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an “I Stand By Ellen” hashtag on her Instagram […]
Arts & Entertainments

Drama as lady allegedly invites ‘babalawo’ boyfriend to help recover her money from bank

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady allegedly invited her herbalist to help her recover her money from the bank. According to the man simply identified as Godwin Chibuzor who made the video of the incident which was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, the lady was debited by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: