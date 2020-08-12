Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Erica will accept if I pressure her – Laycon

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said that if he continues to pressure his love interest, Erica, she will give in.

This is despite the growing sexual attraction between Erica and her deputy, Kiddwaya.

In a chit chat with fellow housemates, Bright O and Praise, Laycon insinuated that if he pressures Erica more she would agree to be with him. The two other housemates disagreed with him.

“Erica is the kind of girl that if I pressure she go enter,” said Laycon.

In a quick response to his claim, Bright O replied: “No she won’t”.
While Praise said: “There’s a lot she says when she’s tipsy but then when she says, she doesn’t what, she wants.”

