BBNaija: Fans blast Mercy Eke for saying she’s too busy to support housemates

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, recently receive heat following some utterances she made in a recent video circulating the internet. Since the launch of the 2020 edition of the show known as the Lockdown, many people have chosen sides including celebrities. However, it appears Mercy isn’t ready to pick a side yet despite the pressure from fans. In a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, the reality TV star can be seen yelling at those soliciting her support, saying she has been busy with work. “I’m too busy working my a** off, doing the things I love, and enjoying myself.

Just miss me with that bulls**t. You can’t force them, whoever on me,” she said in what appeared to be an Instagram live session. “Don’t try that nonsense with me. You can’t force me to sit at home and watch. You can’t do anything, so quit trying. I still don’t know these people. When I have time and I’m less busy.

“I’ll do what I want to do. Don’t try to make me see all these messages. Just enjoy yourself, it’s just a game. You can’t force to like you. I still don’t know them but when I do you’ll know. “Leave me out of it. I doing myself. Do you. Don’t try to get people on my throat. I’ve been quiet, is that not enough? I went; I won. And I’m out facing reality. I work every single day.” Considering Mercy became successful and famous through the BBNaija platform, her utterances have been considered offensive by a lot of people who feel she is forgetting where she came from.

A twitter user with the handle @TheVyraiTrendz wrote: “so if people were too busy to sit down & watch and vote for her..with their hard-earned money .she legit thinks she will be where she is today..even if she holds the opinion, this outburst on the same social media she used to plead for votes was very unwise & ill-advised. Olodo!” Another user @iamWillyy who was angry with Imo State-born reality show winner said: “They said Tacha had a bad character, they said a lot of vile things against Tacha but I’ve never where Tacha talked down on her fans or supports. Mercy has been useless and might remain useless.”

