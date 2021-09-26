BBNaija: Five housemates evicted

Adeniyi Oluwalonimi

Big Brother has evicted five of the housemates. Those that left the house during the live show on Sunday evening were: Queen, Nini, Saga, Angel and Pere.

They were up for eviction this week alongside Whitemoney.

With the ouster of the five, those remaining in the house and still in the hunt for the N90 million prize are: Cross, Liquorose, Emmanuel and Whitemoney.

There have been a number of twists in the show this season with various pranks and fake nominations.

For instance Pere and Angel have been ‘evicted’ from the show and taken to a different room from the main show without the other housemates having any knowledge of it.

