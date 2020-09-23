BBNaija host reveals how 2020 winner will emerge

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, says the number of votes for each housemate would determine the winner of the grand prize for this year’s edition.

Ebuka took to his Twitter page to speak on the arrangements that will be in place ahead of the show’s finale, which is billed for September 27.

“How your favorite BBNAIJA housemate will ‘fly’ into the top spot on Sunday…But only if you vote,” the reality TV show presenter wrote.

The ‘Lockdown’ edition, which had started on July 19 with 20 housemates, now has only five participants jostling for the show’s N85 million grand prize.

The housemates that have scaled through to the finals are Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Nengi and Vee.

The grand prize includes N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment, and a top-of-the-range SUV from Innoson Motors, a Nigerian automaker.

Also included is a trip to Dublin, courtesy of Guinness; home appliances, courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta, among other peripheral benefits.

In 2019, Mercy Eke, a housemate of the show’s fourth edition, had won its N30 million prize money alongside other similar gifts.

