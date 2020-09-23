Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija host reveals how 2020 winner will emerge

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, says the number of votes for each housemate would determine the winner of the grand prize for this year’s edition.
Ebuka took to his Twitter page to speak on the arrangements that will be in place ahead of the show’s finale, which is billed for September 27.
“How your favorite BBNAIJA housemate will ‘fly’ into the top spot on Sunday…But only if you vote,” the reality TV show presenter wrote.

The ‘Lockdown’ edition, which had started on July 19 with 20 housemates, now has only five participants jostling for the show’s N85 million grand prize.
The housemates that have scaled through to the finals are Laycon, Dorathy, Neo, Nengi and Vee.

The grand prize includes N30 million cash, a two-bedroom apartment, and a top-of-the-range SUV from Innoson Motors, a Nigerian automaker.
Also included is a trip to Dublin, courtesy of Guinness; home appliances, courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta, among other peripheral benefits.
In 2019, Mercy Eke, a housemate of the show’s fourth edition, had won its N30 million prize money alongside other similar gifts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I wanted to remove my womb, -Toyin Lawani narrates battle with fibroids

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Toyin Lawani, a Nigerian entrepreneur, has opened up on her battle with fibroids and how she booked an appointment with her doctor to remove her womb but grew cold feet. The fashion icon, 38, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to narrate how she has grappled with pains and multiple surgeries in Nigeria, United […]
Arts & Entertainments

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga dominates during unusual pandemic broadcast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lady Gaga dominated an unusual year for the MTV Video Music awards, winning five awards in a strange and disconcerting evening. The singer, who led the evening with nine nominations and wore a variety of masks through the night, accepted awards for artist of the year, song of the year, best cinematography and best […]
Arts & Entertainments

Hard work, sleepless nights key in creative process– Timikoda

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

  Timothy Onoja, whose stage name is Timikoda, is one of fast-rising Nigerian artiste asserting their presence in the industry.   An afrobeat enthusiast who draws inspiration from life, Timikoda is committed to reeling out new heartfelt songs from everyday’s events.   Given the array of established singers and music stars in the country, young […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: