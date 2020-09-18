Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Housemate, Prince, talks relationship with Tolanibaj

Nelson Enwerem Prince, a recently evicted housemate of the 2020 Big Brother Naija TV show, says he would definitely like to continue a relationship with Tolanibaj outside the house. After a few weeks in the house, Prince and Tolanibaj became quite close, however, at the time Tolanibaj left the house, the status of their “relationship” was unclear. But, after his eviction, the entrepreneur from Abia says he hasn’t spoken with her yet and I don’t know how she feels. “But I definitely would like to continue a relationship with her. Whether just as friends or something more serious.”

Prince was quite the multi talented housemate, showing off his various skills in the Betway Arena Games, tasks and particularly in hairstyling. As part of the lockdown rules this season, housemates were responsible for making their own hair. Prince stood out for his expertise in hair grooming, helping out the other housemates.

His skills were particularly put into use during a Darling hair task, earning him and his team an easy win. Prince explains how he came by this skill: “I learnt hair making in 2012. I was home doing nothing, I had not obtained admission, I didn’t want to be jobless, I took up hairdressing.” Prince who comes from an actual royal family was asked about how his family felt about him applying to be on the Big Brother Naija show. He says his parents are big fans of the show and have been following the Big Brother franchise, since 2011

. “Nine years ago when I watched Big Brother Africa, I told myself one day, I would be on this show.” Though it took nine years, Prince’s goals eventually materialized. His primary motivation for auditioning wasn’t monetary, but for the platform. “It is the biggest platform in Africa. Which parent wouldn’t want that for their child?”

