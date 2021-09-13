Reporter

MUSIC PRODUCER, OZEDIKUS: My first earnings came from playing in churches – Music producer, Ozedikus

Not every music producer has the trajectory of success that Ozedikus enjoys in the Nigerian music scene. He’s perhaps best remembered for being the brain behind Rema’s hit record, ‘Dumebi’. His connection with Rema was aided by his association with his long-time friend and collaborator, Crayon who is also signed to Mavins Record. He recounts […]
Bisola recreates photo of Beyonce in new birthday pic

Nollywood actress B i – sola Aiyeola who turned 35 on Thursday released some adorable photos that have gotten a lot of people talking. In the catalogue of pictures rolled out for the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, one photo that stood out was the recreation of one of Beyonce’s popular photo. Netizens has since commented […]
LG OLED partners ViacomCBS Networks Africa on premium content

LG Electronics and global multimedia entertainment powerhouse, ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA), have officially announced and their advertising and sponsorship deal. The details of the partnership between the two brands include LG OLED brand advertisements across VCNA channels from MTV Base, BET Africa, Comedy Central, and CBS Reality – as well as LG OLED brand sponsorship […]

