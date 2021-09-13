Saskay, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 housemate, has reacted to JayPaul’s eviction from the reality show.

JayPaul was evicted during the live show on Sunday after scoring the lowest votes.

JayPaul and Saskay were a couple while in the reality show.

Reacting to his eviction, Saskay speaking to Angel said: “Just when I started getting used to him, he’s evicted.

“I feel like a widow right now,” Saskay said.

JayPaul and Jackie B were evicted during live show leaving 11 housemates to battle for the grand prize worth N90 million.

JayPaul was the 14th housemate to be evicted from the reality show.

