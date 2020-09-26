BBNaija: I hope to become FIFA’s president someday –Ozo

Reality TV star, Ozo has revealed that one of his future plans is to be one day named the president of the world football body, FIFA.

The first-class Economics graduate made this known to Saturday Telegraph, while answering questions about his future plans in a press briefing. According to him, he wonders why no African has been able to officially chair the FIFA seat since its inception.

He said: “I always ask myself why any African hasn’t become FIFA president. Issa Hayatou was president but he was just interim when Sepp Blatter had some issues. So my goal in life is to become FIFA president one day.

“And I want to do everything I can to work through sports development and talent development. And also I feel like sports and entertainment are intertwined. Many usually forget that there isn’t really a huge discrepancy between sports and entertainment.

“My dream is also to work in fashion as well. I mean everyone saw me wearing shorts. I always try to push the angle when it comes to fashion as well.”

The reality TV star was evicted from the show on September 20, making him the 14th housemate to be evicted from the show.

