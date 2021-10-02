Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: I hope you forgive – Pere sends message to Maria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 finalist, Pere has asked for forgiveness from evicted housemate, Maria.

Pere sought forgiveness while presenting his task on Friday evening.

The BBNaija finalists said he misses Maria and hopes she forgives him for every misunderstanding they had in the house before her exit.

Pere said: “Maria was an electric force here and when you left you left a vacuum and I wasn’t myself for a week.

“I miss our conversation and little fights it was interesting.

“You were a very sweet person and I know you’ll excel in everything you do and keep your head up

“I hope you forgive me for any wrong I’ve done. I know we’ve had our misunderstandings but I miss you and love you.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Stephanie Linus’ ‘Good Police’ short film spotlights responsible law enforcement agents

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Stephanie Linus has released the fourth short film off her gender- based violence awareness series ‘Hey Woman’. The short film titled ‘Good Police’ centres on shedding a positive light law on enforcement agents that ensure justice is served when they encounter cases of sexual and gender- based violence. ‘Good Police’ follows up from Linus’ third […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Demon Slayer’ becomes Japan’s top-grossing movie

Posted on Author Reporter

    “Demon Slayer”, the animated tale of a boy fighting human-eating demons that murdered his family, has shattered a nearly two-decade record to become Japan’s top-grossing movie, its distributor said on Monday. The film, based on a popular manga and television anime series, powered past “Spirited Away”, the mega-hit Academy Award-winning movie by Studio […]
Arts & Entertainments

God does not have a girl-child and no girl will make heaven’– Pastor

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A pastor has sparked an outrage on social media over the theme of his message. Pastor A.N Brown posted a filler for a programme tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven”. The programme was held via Facebook Live on June 25. However, the video and flier just started […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica