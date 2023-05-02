Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Ike Onyema Reveals How Different Men Slept With His Ex-Girlfriend (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ housemate, Ike Onyema has recounted how different men told him about having an affair with one of his ex-girlfriends.

Ike made this shocking revelation while speaking during a recent interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast.

speaking during the programme, the reality TV star said he had engaged in a fight with about 3 men who had come to him bragging they have slept with his girlfriend.

According to him, he claimed that one of them was a Chairman and his status prevented him from engaging in a fist with him.

He, however, made this known when he spoke about keeping one’s relationship private.

Recall that Ike Onyema was once in a relationship with his co-reality star, Mercy Eke but the two called it quits after months of dating

He went further to explain that he has been in both private and public relationships and that if a relationship is important to you, you might want to keep it private because when it’s in an open space people would always want to talk bad about it.

“If a relationship is important to you, you might not share it with the public because problems will come.

“I have been in a relationship both public and private.

“More than one guy has walked up to me and told me they have slept with my babe. One was even a chairman and I beat up another”.

