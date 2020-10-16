BBNaija: I’m ready to kiss, marry Ozo –Nengi

Second runner up in the just concluded BBNaija 2020 Lockdown housemate, Nengi, recently got fans buzzing about her feelings for fellow reality star, Ozo. During one of her media rounds, the young lady played an interesting game of kiss, kill or marry and she was given the choices of Kiddwaya, Ozo and Laycon.

Nengi who seemed reluctant to play the game later spoke up and said that she would kiss and marry Ozo instead of Laycon and Kiddwaya. This was quite an interesting revelation seeing as Nengi did not seem to mirror Ozo’s feelings for her while they were in the BBNaija house. Fans were able to notice that Ozo liked her dearly but the feeling did not seem mutual from her end.

Well, it appears she still cares about him even though making it known several times that they are just friends. Ozo has also reveal that he and Nengi were loyal to each other and that it would continue that way. Although he didn’t state whether they had officially started dating, the loverboy who proved himself a gentleman during his time in the house stated that they will remain loyal to each other till they leave earth. Meanwhile, Nengi has also admitted to undergoing cosmetic surgery in an exclusive interview.

The former beauty queen said that she was not confident about her body and decided to change it because she could. Nengi continued that she does not feel people should be judged for the decisions they make about themselves.

