BBNaija: Ka3na, Lilo evicted

After spending 14 days in the Big Brother House, 26-year-old Kate Jones, aka Ka3na, and 23-year-old, Lilo Aderogba have been evicted.

The eviction of the two entrepreneurs was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the show during the first Sunday Live eviction show.

Before their exit, four housemates, Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na, with the least votes by the public, were put up for possible eviction.

Praise and Eric were later saved by the other housemates after Big Brother called each of them to vote two housemates for eviction.

Lucy, Head of House, and Prince, Deputy Head of House, were automatically excluded from being part of the eviction process.

Like this: Like Loading...