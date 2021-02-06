BBNaija: Kiddwaya, Erica part ways

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Kiddwaya, has revealed that he and his girlfriend, Erica Nlewedim, have broken up because of a quote from an interview he did. Kiddwaya and Erica, who met in the BBNaija House, continued dating even after the show. Due to their popularity, especially that of Erica, the relationship has faced intense scrutiny from fans and the media.

With such scrutiny, Kiddwaya claims that what he said in an interview has caused his relationship with Erica to go south. Kiddwaya was on Thursday answering questions from his fans on Instagram, when someone asked him about what he said in a January interview with a national newspaper.

The curious fan asked: “Can you tell us what you mean in your Punch interview about not having a love life?” In response, Kiddwaya said although he and Erica were dating at that time, he chose to say he didn’t have a love life to keep their relationship away from the public.

He added: “I feel like I need to explain myself here. So, listen up carefully. She was my girlfriend at that time and I didn’t want people to be too involved. “I wanted it to be private involved that’s why I said what I said. And sadly my words got twisted and it brought a lot of drags! Positive vibes from now pls.”

Kiddwaya had in an interview in January, hinted that he wasn’t in any relationship when he said he didn’t have a love life. “I do what I want, while being a gentleman. I would not really say I have a love life.

I am more focused on work, the future and making a better life for myself,” the Benue State indigene said when he was asked how he would describe his love life.

