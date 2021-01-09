Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum defends sons as critics wonder why they still live with their father

The mother of former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Kiddwaya, has come out to defend him and his brothers after critics slammed them for living with their dad.

A Twitter user, Square Bea had posted; “Congratulations, frame those photos of them and take it to your house; oh wait my bad you still live with your parents so take it to your father’s house. No comparison ooh cuz while you are building your photo album others are building their brands and legacies.”

In defense, Susan Waya in a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday said Kiddwaya and his brothers enjoy every opportunity to spend quality time with their father. “I don’t get it why it bothers a lot of people that my boys live with their dad in their own home, go on holidays with him and enjoy every opportunity to spend quality time together,” she wrote.

So when is it the right time to move out of their own home? Or is their dad complaining? Haba!!!” Kidd’s mum’s post is coming on the heels of the comments and criticisms that have been generated on social media after it was revealed that the reality TV star still resides at his dad’s house.

