BBNaija Lockdown: Breakdown of what each housemate got in the house

For most observers, Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija Lockdown) 2020, might have come and gone but the question on the mind of many is how much every housemate won while they were in the house. This is because the 5th edition that garnered over 900 million votes witnessed a lot of in-house intrigues and behind the scene adventures.

Reports have it that only two housemates, Ka3na, and Lilo did not get the chance to amass any monetary reward as they were the first to be evicted, according to a report cited by an online news portal, © Mike Angelo News 2020.

In the report, it was gathered that Vee got N6,170,000, Laycon N6,030,000, Nengi N5,350,000, Prince N4,725,000, Dorathy N4,600,000, Trikytee N4,055,000, Neo N4,054,000, Ozo N3,494,000 and Kiddwaya N2,461,000. Others such as Brighto received N1,679,000, Lucy N1,318,000, Wathoni N1,221,000, Tolanibaj N845,000, Praise N775,000 and Kaisha N472,000. From the breakdown, it was learnt that Eric had left the next week with $500 worth of Bitcoin courtesy of Patricia and Tochi the same with N222,000 in the bank.

By calculations, the first housemate to make N1,000,000 was Prince, who coined his first milli with the Hawaii Soap victory, which took him from a total of just over N800,000 to a cool sum of just over N1,200,000. Nengi was not far behind as on that day, she had amassed N997,000.

In the same band, was Erica with N972,000 and Laycon with N900,000 in total. Johnny Walker made instant millionaires out of Nengi, Laycon, and Vee, Pepsi made millionaires out of Ozo and Triky, Oppo did the same with Dorathy and Kiddwaya. MyPaddi rewarded Neo with the ultimate N1,000,000 prize for his efforts on the day.

Interestingly, Lipton also awarded the entire Top 5 with N1,000,000 each in addition to the influencer deals? Darling came through with a million each for Nengi, Prince and Trikyteee for their Wager, and for the season-long hair Wager they rewarded Prince again as well as Vee for maintaining her hairdo’s. By calculations, Vee left Biggie’s house with the most stash of all the housemates, besides Laycon of course.

As the winner of the BBNaija 2020, Laycon goes home with the grand prize of N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy of Guinness, and home appliances courtesy of Scanfrost. Others are a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it, and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller, trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone. In 2019, the BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, won N30 million prize money, as well as other mouth-watering gifts.

