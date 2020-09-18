BBNaija ‘Lockdown’: Day of reckoning for Laycon, Dorathy, Trikytee, Ozo

On Sunday September 20, 2020 two of the seven Housemates remaining in the Big Brother House season 5 will have to bow out according to popular votes. Of the seven remaining, four are up for eviction, namely; Laycon, Dorathy, Trikytee and Ozo. Biggie always has a surprise in store for the housemates and viewers and he reveals them as he deems fit. In yet another twist this season, Biggie gave the housemates a lot to think about during the surprising nomination process on Monday as the fight comes down to the top five. AfterNengiwasdeclaredtheninthHead of House (HoH) of the season, she secured her place in the grand finale.

However, she did not get to pick a Deputy Head of House (DHoH) to save from possible eviction. To kick off the nominations, Biggie gave Nengi the duty to remove a veil to reveal the mystery underneath, which turned out to be six bowls placed upside down on a table concealing an item.

The housemates were then asked to pick one bowl each and stand behind it. They were not permitted to choose the same bowl as another housemate. After this was done, they were given three seconds to turn over their bowlsand find either whiteor blackheadbands. Neo, Dorathy and Ozo ended up withblackheadbands, automaticallyputtingtheminteam‘ Black’, whileTrikytee, Vee and Laycon all got white headbands, making them team ‘White’. Bothteams,‘Black’and‘White’, had30 minutes to deliberate and decide which two housemates from the opposing team theywouldliketoputupforpossibleeviction and write their names down on a sheet of paper provided to them by Biggie.

After deliberating, team ‘Black’ chose Laycon and Trikytee, while team ‘White’ picked Ozo and Dorathy. Making Laycon, Trikytee, Ozo and Dorathy the final housemates up for possible eviction and last evition process in the ‘Lockdown’ season. Meanwhile, in an online poll conducted in a microblogging platform, Twitter to find out which of the housemates they would like to leave the show on Sunday, 32.1% voted that Ozo should leave the house, while Dorathy had 15.6% votes. TrickyTee was the highest as he had 43.2% votes while Laycon had just 9.1% votes.

