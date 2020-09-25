BBNaija Lockdown: Five housemates battle for N85m grand prize

The fifth season of Big Brother Naija (Lockdown) will officially come to climax on Sunday. The reality show, which has witnessed a combination of arguments, banters, conflicts, endurance and, of course, romance, has sparked huge excitement among fans. Indeed 2020 has been tough. COVID-19 threw us a curveball that no one saw coming. The global news cycle became dominated by the unfortunate nature of the virus, and many were overwhelmed and exhausted at what has become a ‘new normal’. Many saw BBNaija as an escape to keep themselves entertained, educated and positively occupied as the world slowly returns to a sense of normalcy. This is where BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ comes in. The show is wildly popular with audiences across the continent, and with more people reaching for their various screens for entertainment and news; there’s no better time for Nigeria, indeed Africa’s biggest show. Fans, no doubt, have spent a lot of time and cool cash trying to make their favourite housemates emerge victorious on the final day. After 69 days of entertainment, excitement and intrigue, we look at the remaining five finalist housemates and how the battle for the N85 million grand prize could go down. EDWIN USOBOH writes

Dorathy

The 24-year-old Dorathy Bachor is unarguably the talk of this year’s competition owing to her appealing nature and embodiments, which have endeared a lot of people to her. If you think Dorathy doesn’t stand the chance of winning this season of Big Brother Naija, then you have to reconsider that thought. For obvious reasons, the young lady has been amassing a lot of fans. We can’t take the fact that being beautiful and heavily endowed hasn’t influenced how fans have garnered their love and votes for her. She has survived eviction several times and is only a few steps away from the grand prize. The Delta State born believes she is the only one who should make you smile. Her sassiness has definitely proved to be an asset in Biggie’s house. Dorathy’s journey in the Big Brother house has been one of a kind. She was involved in a love triangle with Ozo, Nengi and Brighto. Her closest friend in the house was Prince who later got evicted. In her journey to the Big Brother Naija season 5 grand finale, Dorathy escaped 3 evictions and she is one of the favourite to win this year’s show. One of her disappointment during the show would be not being able to win the Head of House game throughout her stay. Interestingly, Dorathy’s social media manager has done a great job in projecting her and building a stronger fan base for her.

Laycon

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe blossoming fanbase has undoubtedly make him one of the favourite to walk away with the ultimate prize. He has won the hearts of fans and viewers of BBNaija from day 1. Maybe because of his affiliation with the entertainment industry pro to the reality show or because of his emotional battle with Erica, the viewers can’t simply get enough of him. This has reflected on the votes he has gotten every time he was up for eviction. Laycon is certainly the most likely housemate to win the show if we check the percentage of votes all the housemates in the final five have gotten so far. Laycon as he is preferred to be called is unique for his intelligence and ways of reasoning. His lowest moment in the show was his altercation with Erica and being in a love triangle Erica and Kiddwaya. Laycon has continued to trend on social media more than any other Housemate, especially on Twitter. He is the first to be verified on Instagram ahead of others. Laycon’s huge prospect has attracted many celebrities to root for his victory. Interestingly, his die-hard fans all over social media platforms have been voting painstakingly to keep him till the final day. The 26 years old graduate of University of Lagos, is a rapper and singer, he is currently signed on to Fierce Nation record label. He says his biggest achievement “I’d say having my song ‘Fierce’ on MTV BASE Top ten charts for six months, still tops every other thing I have done.” He never became the HoH during the period of the show, he only became the HoH in the final week of the show. And On Tueday nigh chat post Biggie’s, he opened up about his rare sickle cell genotype. He revealed that his SC genotype explains his physical appearance even though he isn’t prone to crisis.

Nengi

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, 22 is a model and an entrepreneur. Undoubtedly, Nengi has all the attributes of a winner in the making. Winning the first Head of House placed her as a formidable finalist for the competition. Nengi is perceived as one of, if not the strongest female housemate in the final five by a lot of observers. For every time she was put up for eviction during the show, the numbers she got reflected on how strong she is, making her one of the strongest housemates in the house. Let’s be sincere, with the figures since the beginning of the show, it would be difficult for anyone to rival Nengi. Even though it looks like she might walk home with the grand prize on the final day, the possibility of a twist is very real. Now let’s break it down, Nengi got into a romance with Ozo – who had a very strong fan base – coincidently Ozo didn’t make the final, this could draw her a lot of votes if Ozo finals decided might just shift base and take their votes to Nengi. Her only altercation in the Big Brother house was with Kaisha which was later resolved by Biggie. Her best friend in the house remains Ozo who could not make it to the grand finale. The Communications graduate from University of Port Harcourt is a proud Capricon. She proclaims: If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricons. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm in to everything I do.” No doubt she has give her all, but can’t she take the ultimate prize home, just time will tell!

Neo

Emuobonuvie ‘Neo’ Akpofure cannot be described as being lucky, rather it has been because of his die-hard fans who have been voting painstakingly to keep him in the house till the final day. We can describe Neo’s voters as the silent ones as they aren’t loud on social media but the numbers speaks volume of their loyalty towards the ‘Warri warrior’ every time he has been up for eviction. Neo as fondly called was only up for eviction once, his journey to the grand finale is one talking point viewers are still amazed with. He is a friend to all and may be one of the reasons he made it this far. Neo is

Vee

Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele, 23 years old musician was born and raised in London, now based in Lagos, not many in their wildest imaginations would have believed that Vee would make it to the last five housemates standing. Well, we all know how she went on to become one of the most popular and liked housemates in the show. She also surprised everyone with the number of votes he got for every time he got nominated for eviction. Her biggest achievement was performing at the Palmwine Music Festival last year. She is involved in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Neo. Vee was only up for eviction twice and she among the few housemate who is yet to win the Head of House game. Her closest friend in the house is Laycon. The possibility of Vee winning even though slim is very very possible. His camp outside the house will have to up their game in the coming days to crown their ‘babygirl’ the winner of the show.

