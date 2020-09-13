Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Lockdown: Prince, Kiddwaya evicted

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh  Comment(0)

It was a night of surprises as Prince, Kiddwaya became the 11th and 12th housemates to be evicted from the on-going BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show.

 

The week began with TrikyTee surprisingly winning the Head of House (HoH) challenge, making him a first-time HoH. He picked Laycon as his Deputy, which gave both of them immunity from eviction.

 

Recall, Big Brother last week re-introduced the old nomination and eviction process that fans knew from previous seasons. After the Head of House games that saw TrikyTee and Laycon secure immunity from nominations, each of the housemates has to put up two housemates each for eviction.

 

At the end of the nomination process, Prince, Kiddwaya, Ozo and Dorothy had the highest nominations and were immediately put up for possible eviction.

 

 

Prince speaking with Ebuka shortly after his eviction said: “The eviction didn’t come to me as surprise, because I felt this would be my last week in the house.”

Meanwhile, Terseer Waya, 27, popular known as Kiddwaya has also been evicted.

 

The billionaire son of Terry Waya from Benue State has been one of the most talked about housemates in the Season 5 due to his affair with fellow housemate Erica who was surprisingly disqualified last week.

 

The housemates now left in the house are Trikkytee, Laycon, Neo, Vee, Nengi and the duo of Ozo and Dorathy who escaped  eviction on Sunday.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

