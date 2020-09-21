BBNaija Lockdown: Trikytee, Ozo miss chance to be in final five 

Edwin Usoboh

Sunday night was fraught with tension as everyone was curious as to who would join Nengi, Neo and Vee to make the final five of the BBNaija Lockdown competition.

At the end of the night, Trikytee and Ozo were the ones to miss out after they were evicted.

Last week started with Nengi being crowned Head of House (HoH) for the second time in the Lockdown season.

To kick off the nominations, the remaining housemates were divided into two teams: black and white and in a unique twist each team had to nominate two people from the opposing team. At the end of the deliberation Laycon, Dorathy, Trikytee and Ozo were put up for eviction.

Trikytee’s lucky streak came to an end as he was the first housemate to be evicted Sunday night. It’s interesting to note that Trikytee had been up for eviction practically every week since the third week but like a cat with nine lives somehow always managed to escape.

Speaking to Ebuka following his eviction, Trikytee said he enjoyed his stay in the house and admitted he did not understand how he managed to escape evictions in the previous weeks.

The Bayelsa-born contestant said: “I felt what it was like, hanging on a thread each week but he had faith. I also felt the housemates liked me because I was free-spirited and easy going.”

He also didn’t think he was particularly attracted to only the people in power as perceived because he got along with everyone in the house. Trikytee says now that he is out, the name of the game is “Hustle 101” as he plans to push himself and his brand to the forefront.

The next housemate to leave was Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu (Ozo), who expressed his strong feelings for Nengi and said he fell for her from week three.

He said he didn’t back down from Nengi even though she turned down his advances, because he sees all the great qualities she has. And he has found someone he would like to sacrifice things for.

“There’s just something about her that drew me close to her… and obviously, she is very attractive.”

Ozo said he will now focus on sports development and thanked his family and everyone who helped him come this far in the show.

The final five housemates of the BBNaija Lockdown season are Laycon, Nengi, Vee, Dorathy and Neo.

The hoste, Ebuka congratulated the finalist and urged them to be patient in the last days that they have to be in the house. He also reminded them to stay entertaining as this is an entertainment show after all.

Voting is now open across all platforms and closes at 10:00 pm on Friday. Whoever gets the highest votes will walk away with the N85 million grand prize.

